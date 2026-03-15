HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak terrorist killed as army foils infiltration bid in J-K

Sun, 15 March 2026
Share:
09:33
image
The army on Sunday said that it has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing a Pakistani terrorist. 

"Based on a specific intelligence input provided by #JKP regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched on intervening night of 14-15 Mar 26 in Gen area Buchhar, Uri sector," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on its X handle. 

It said troops spotted suspicious movement of a terrorist in the thicket. 

"The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged resulting in terrorist opening indiscriminate fire. In the Contact a Pak terrorist was eliminated. Warlike stores including an AK rifle, pistols and large quantity of ammunition have been recovered," the army said. 

The operation was going on till last reports came in. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Indian warships on standby to assist merchant vessels
Indian warships on standby to assist merchant vessels

According to sources, the Indian Navy warships are on standby to provide assistance or help required by merchant vessels.

LIVE! Pak terrorist killed as army foils infiltration bid in J-K
LIVE! Pak terrorist killed as army foils infiltration bid in J-K

'Iran ready for ceasefire talks but....', says Trump
'Iran ready for ceasefire talks but....', says Trump

Trump said he is unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations.

Trump urges countries to send warships to open Hormuz
Trump urges countries to send warships to open Hormuz

Trump also called upon China, France, and Japan, among others, to send ships to the Strait of Hormuz.

2 more Indian ships safely cross Strait of Hormuz
2 more Indian ships safely cross Strait of Hormuz

Two Indian ships carrying liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from the Gulf countries crossed the Strait of Hormuz early on Saturday morning, raising the number of Indian vessels safely passing through the war-hit, narrow shipping lane to three.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO