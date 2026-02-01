No expectations, but...: Priyanka Gandhi on budget

11:21

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday arrived at the parliament to attend the Budget session and asserted that she has "not much expectations" from the Union Budget 2026-27.

"I don't have much expectations, but let's see," Gandhi said.

Congress MP Manish Tewari said that there are structural problems in the Indian economy which have not been addressed in a decade.

"There are structural problems in the Indian economy which have not been addressed in a decade. Private capital investment has not kicked in. Foreign direct investment has declined. I hope the finance minister will recognise the structural inequities in the Indian economy and would be honest enough to address it," Tewari added.

IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer said that they all know the ill-fate of MGNREGA.

"This is a critical juncture. There are many issues to be addressed, especially in the contemporary Indian situation. There are many things to be addressed very seriously. We hope that the main thing is rural development. We all know the ill-fate of MGNREGA...They have changed its entire structure. It was the most revolutionary step taken by our Govt of Manmohan Singh at that time. They have spoiled it. I hope that the Govt will take steps, if you are not addressing the villages, the entire thing will collapse. So, in that way also, I hope the Govt will do justice. Not only that, there are a lot of crises in the financial sector. We hope that that too will be solved. With regard to Kerala, we want justice in that. We hope that they will use AIIMS and such national institutions for Kerala too," Basheer said.