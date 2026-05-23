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Centre publishes draft rules for VB-G RAM G

Sat, 23 May 2026
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The Centre on Saturday published draft rules under the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G) for public consultation, following the notification of the law's implementation across all states and Union Territories from July 1.

Framed under Section 33 and other relevant provisions of the Act, the draft rules have been placed in the public domain to facilitate wider stakeholder consultation before they are finalised.

The proposed rules cover transitional provisions, the National Level Steering Committee, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council, administrative expenses, grievance redressal, payment of wages and unemployment allowance, and expenditure incurred in excess of normative allocations, including expenses for Union Territories without legislatures.

Officials in the Ministry of Rural Development said the rules are aimed at establishing the institutional, administrative, financial, and governance framework for implementation of the Act across the country.

They said the consultation process seeks to ensure participatory governance and enable constructive feedback from states, institutions, experts, civil society organisations, and the public.

The draft Transitional Provisions Rules outline the framework for shifting from MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G, the new rural employment guarantee scheme that will replace the existing programme.

These provisions ensure ongoing work, settlement of liabilities, transfer of records, the validity of e-KYC-verified job cards, and the continuation of workers' rights during the transition period until States notify the new scheme.  -- PTI

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