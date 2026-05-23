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Raghav Chadha appointed chairman of RS Committee on Petitions

Sat, 23 May 2026
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Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who switched from the Aam Aadmi Party to the Bharatiya Janata Party recently, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Committee on Petitions of the Upper House.

After reconstituting the Committee on Petitions, Rajya Sabha chairman C P Radhakrishnan nominated 10 members of the house to the panel.

"Raghav Chadha has been appointed Chairman of the Committee," a Rajya Sabha notification said. The panel has been reconstituted by the Rajya Sabha chairman with effect from May 20, it said.

The members of the panel besides Chadha are: Harsh Mahajan, Gulam Ali, Shambhu Sharan Patel, Mayankkumar Nayak, Masthan Rao Yadav Beedha, Jebi Mather Hisham, Subhasish Khuntia, Rwngwra Narzary and Sandosh Kumar P.

In another notification, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said, "The Chairman, Rajya Sabha has, on the 20 May, 2026, nominated Dr Menaka Guruswamy, Member, Rajya Sabha to be a member of the Joint Committee on the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026."  -- PTI

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