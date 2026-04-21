HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iranian supertanker breaches US blockade

Tue, 21 April 2026
Share:
11:13
Representational image
Representational image
An Iranian supertanker has successfully bypassed a US naval blockade returning to Iranian waters after delivering 2 million barrels of crude oil via the Riau Archipelago, reports Fars News. The vessel had departed Iran in March to Indonesia and was making its return amidst the US imposed Naval blockade.

While Tehran hails the mission as a breakthrough against the "US Siege," regional tensions remain high as a critical ceasefire deadline approaches on April 22.

The successful transit comes amid heightened monitoring of Iranian maritime activities and commercial shipping lanes in the region. In a defiant move against Western maritime restrictions, Iranian media reporting has characterised the mission as a significant breakthrough, stating that "Another Iranian Tanker Breaches the U.S. Siege."

Iran's Fars News Agency, framed the journey towards the "Riau Islands" in Indonesia as a major development against the economic and naval pressure campaign directed at Tehran's energy exports.

Fars cited Vessel Tracking site Tanker Traffic which reported, "National Iranian VLCC supertanker departed Iran in late March 2026 and swam on over to the Riau Archipelago where she transferred her 2 million barrels of crude oil to another VLCC. She then returned home via the blockade line. She'll reach Kharg Island tomorrow."

This comes as Tehran continues to utilise its fleet to navigate around unilateral sanctions, with officials frequently dismissing American-led enforcement efforts as an illegal blockade.

The successful return of the supertanker is being viewed by state media as a testament to the country's ability to maintain its petroleum supply chains despite the intense surveillance of the "U.S. Siege." While neither Washington nor international maritime authorities have issued a formal response to the vessel's specific movement, the development coincides with a period in which tensions between Tehran and Washington have reached a critical flashpoint.

As the 22 April ceasefire deadline approaches, the diplomatic deadlock remains rooted in long-standing disputes over the Iranian nuclear programme and the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies. While the current 14-day truce has managed to pause active combat, the atmosphere remains poisoned by mutual suspicion.

As the clock runs down on the fragile ceasefire, both capitals remain entrenched in a dangerous standoff. With the threat of renewed hostilities hanging over the region, the success of the Islamabad talks appears increasingly uncertain. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iranian supertanker breaches US blockade
LIVE! Iranian supertanker breaches US blockade

Vance heads to Pak as deadline nears; Iran yet to confirm
Vance heads to Pak as deadline nears; Iran yet to confirm

US Vice President J D Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad for peace talks with Iran to end the seven-week war, amid a fragile ceasefire and ongoing tensions.

Did Modi's 'address to nation' breach poll code?
Did Modi's 'address to nation' breach poll code?

Over 700 citizens, including former civil servants, academics, activists, and journalists, have written to the Election Commission alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's national address on April 18 violated the Model Code of...

Why Government Wanted To Rush Delimitation Bill
Why Government Wanted To Rush Delimitation Bill

'The reason why they rushed through the bill was they wanted to avoid using the 2026 Census because the 2026 Census by their own decision will be a caste census.''The BJP knows that a significant share of the OBCs who will get captured...

Iran ready to reveal 'new battlefield cards' amid threats
Iran ready to reveal 'new battlefield cards' amid threats

This sharp Iranian response came after a series of uncompromising remarks from the US president.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO