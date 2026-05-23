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Police halt demolition drive in Jammu briefly to retrieve national flag

Sat, 23 May 2026
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Police briefly halted a demolition drive in the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday to remove two tabletop national flags from the building being pulled down, officials said.

"The police officials stopped the demolition for a brief period and ensured that the Tricolour was taken out of the building with due respect before the operation continued," an official said.

The incident occurred during an ongoing demolition drive against properties allegedly belonging to a suspected drug peddler, identified as Bablu, in the Miran Sahib area on Jammu's outskirts.

A purported video showing a policeman taking out two tabletop national flags from a room during the demolition drive surfaced on social media.

According to officials, the demolition team, led by Sub-Inspector Rinku Sharma, paused the operation and sent a policeman inside the building to retrieve the national flags before resuming the drive.  -- PTI

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