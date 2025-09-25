HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
We have differences with India but working through it: US official

Thu, 25 September 2025
12:04
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a "very, very positive" relationship and will meet, a senior State Department official has said, while underlining that planning is underway for the next Quad Summit, expected either later this year or in early 2026.

India is slated to host leaders from the US, Australia, and Japan for the Quad summit. The 2024 edition of the summit was held in the US at Wilmington, Delaware. "In terms of meetings coming soon, I certainly don't want to get ahead of announcing anything for the President, but I'm sure you'll see the two (PM Modi and President Trump) meet," the State Department official here told PTI. 

"They have a very, very positive relationship. We've got a Quad Summit, we're working on planning, so at some point that will happen, if not this year, early next year. Working on the dates of that," the official said. 

Describing the ongoing US-India engagements as incredibly productive, the official said continuous positive developments are expected in the coming months. "We have differences. It's been clear over the last few weeks that we've been working through some differences, particularly when it comes to trade and the purchase of Russian oil. We're working through those," the official said. The official also referred to Trump's recent phone call to Modi to wish him on his 75th birthday, describing the exchange as "incredibly positive.

