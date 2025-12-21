HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rs 2 cr siphoned off from India's Permanent Mission in Geneva

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
20:36
image
The CBI has launched a probe into the swindling of more than 2 lakh Swiss francs (around Rs 2 crore) at India's Permanent Mission in Geneva by a former accounts officer posted there, who allegedly siphoned the amount to bankroll his crypto-gambling ventures, officials said. 

Mohit, who joined the Permanent Mission in Geneva on December 17, 2024, as an assistant section officer, was given the responsibility to physically submit payment instructions to the Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS), where the accounts of the Mission are maintained in US dollars (USD) and Swiss francs (CHF), they said.

The discrepancy was detected in the CHF account. The Mission made payments to Swiss vendors in CHF based on their invoices, which carried pre-printed QR codes having the vendor's bank and invoice details coded in them.

The physical copy of the QR codes, along with payment instruction slips signed by the Attache (Admin and Establishment) and DDO Tushar Lakra, is submitted to the UBS to make the necessary payments. 

It was a common practice to collate a number of QR codes under a common bank payment instruction slip. 

Mohit was assigned the duty to physically carry the QR codes and the payment instruction slips to the UBS.

He also enjoyed account viewing rights along with the Head of Chancery, Amit Kumar. 

It is suspected that Mohit surreptitiously replaced some of the vendor QR codes with a self-generated QR code, which diverted the payments to his personal CHF account in UBS instead of the vendor's account.

Using the trick, he allegedly siphoned off over two lakh CHF -- more than Rs 2 crore -- to his personal account maintained in the UBS this year. 
In the process, pre-printed acknowledgement slips attached to the QR codes were not disturbed. 

Mohit managed to conceal the diversion of funds, as he edited the monthly bank statements by replacing his name with that of the intended vendor. 

The doctored statements were then used during routine reconciliations, effectively neutralising a key financial safeguard and allowing the misappropriations to proceed undetected for months. 

The scam surfaced when auditors noticed duplicate payments to a local vendor, Ejey Travels, prompting an in-depth review of the transactions. 

The analysis detected a suspected loss of about CHF 200,000, roughly Rs 2 crore. When confronted by the authorities, Mohit gave a written confession admitting diverting the funds to bankroll his crypto-gambling activities. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'90% of Aravalli region...': Govt dismisses 'relaxation' claim
'90% of Aravalli region...': Govt dismisses 'relaxation' claim

The Centre has rejected claims that the new definition of the Aravalli range will allow large-scale mining, asserting that 90 per cent of the region will remain protected and citing a Supreme Court-ordered freeze on new mining leases.

BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn
BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn

The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) conceded defeat in the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, accusing the election commission of 'facilitating' the victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle over CM post
'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle over CM post

Kharge further said the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law
G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which aims to replace MGNREGA and guarantee 125 days of wage employment per rural household.

PFI was sending cadres to Syria for training from ISIS: NIA
PFI was sending cadres to Syria for training from ISIS: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told a Delhi court that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was attempting to acquire arms from neighboring countries and provide weapons training to its members. The NIA also alleges links to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO