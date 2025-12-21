Over half a dozen trains cancelled for 3 days due to elephant movements

17:35

Over half a dozen passenger trains will remain cancelled for three days from December 22 under the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway due to the movement of elephants, a railway statement said on Sunday.





The Memu train services will remain cancelled between December 22 to 24, a South Eastern Railway statement said.





Movement of a herd of elephants has been noticed near rail tracks between Chakradharpur (Jharkhand's Singhbhum)-Jharsuguda (Odisha) section of the division, especially Bandamuna during night, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Chakradharpur division of S E Railway, Aditya Choudhary.





The train services are being slowed down, causing traffic congestion and subsequently delaying train movements, he said.





The trains which will remain cancelled due to elephant movements in the section include 68025/68026(Ckp-Rou-Ckp), 68043/68044 (Tata-Rou-Tata), 18175/18176(Hte-Jsg-Hte), 68029/68030 (Rou-Jsg-Rou), 58151/58152 (Brmp-Bxf-Brmp) PASS, 68125/68126 (Tata-Bbn-Tata) MEMU, 68019/68020 (Tata-Gua-Tata) Memu, 68010/68009/68006 (Ckp-Tata-Kgp-Ckp) Memu, it added. -- PTI