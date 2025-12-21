Drunk man kills 4-year-old son after quarrel with wife

18:35

An inebriated man allegedly killed his four-year-old son by repeatedly slamming him on the ground following a quarrel with his wife, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Guwali village in Suriyawan area, they said.





Station House Officer Mohammad Shakeel Khan said the accused, identified as Ramji Vanvasi, was heavily drunk when he returned home around midnight on Saturday.





He allegedly got into an argument with his wife, after which he picked up his sleeping son, Vikas, 4, and threw him on the ground several times before fleeing the scene.





Family members tried to provide first aid to the child, but he had already succumbed to his injuries, the officer said.





On Sunday afternoon, the victim's grandmother, Prabhawati Devi, lodged a complaint, following which the police registered a case of murder and arrested the accused.





The child's body has been sent for post-mortem, Khan added. -- PTI