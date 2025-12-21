HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
19:55
image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday clarified that the confusion over the leadership issue in the party's Karnataka unit exists only at the local level and not within the party high command.

Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said, "The high command hasn't created any confusion. It exists at the local level." 

"How is it right to put the blame on the high command?" he asked.

Kharge further said the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

The Congress veteran also cautioned against claiming credit for the party's electoral success.

"Everyone has built the party. It's not any individual's effort. Congress has been built by party workers. Congress workers supported us," he said without naming anyone.

The opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha urged party workers to stop boasting about personal contributions and recognise the collective effort of the cadre.

The statement came amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

The Chief Minister had on Friday expressed confidence that the party leadership supported him to complete his full five-year term. 

Asked about Shivakumar heading to Delhi to meet the Party high command, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I don't have information on the matter." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle
LIVE! 'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle

BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn
BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn

The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) conceded defeat in the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, accusing the election commission of 'facilitating' the victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law
G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which aims to replace MGNREGA and guarantee 125 days of wage employment per rural household.

'Misleading propaganda': India on B'desh embassy protest
'Misleading propaganda': India on B'desh embassy protest

India has dismissed media reports in Bangladesh that a demonstration outside Bangladesh's mission in New Delhi against the killing of a Hindu man in that country attempted to create a security situation.

India suspends visa centre in B'desh's Chittagong amid tension
India suspends visa centre in B'desh's Chittagong amid tension

India has suspended visa operations at its application center in Chittagong, Bangladesh, following heightened tensions and protests after the death of a student leader.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO