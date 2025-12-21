HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Meat trader attacked on suspicion of selling beef in Aligarh

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
20:29
image
A meat trader in Aligarh was allegedly attacked by 10 people over suspicion of selling beef, police said on Sunday.
   
One of the accused, Anshu Pandit, was arrested near the ISKCON temple in Harduaganj on Sunday, while efforts are on to nab others, they said.
 
The meat trader and complainant, Mohammad Shareef Qureshi, was on his way to shop on Saturday when the accused, on two motorcycles and an SUV, surrounded him and allegedly assaulted him with bricks, the police said.
 
Qureshi, in his complaint, claimed that he is an authorised buffalo meat supplier to an export unit, and said that he showed valid shipment documents to the attackers, but they snatched and tore them, threatening to kill him if he did not stop his meat trade.
 
The police have booked 10 persons, including Pandit, Naveen Choudhary and Sumit Thakur, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi said.
 
Congress leader Salman Imtiaz demanded that the accused be booked under provisions related to attempted mob lynching to act as a deterrent, and alleged that attacks on meat traders have become frequent in the district.
 
Multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest all those involved in the violence, the CO said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'90% of Aravalli region...': Govt dismisses 'relaxation' claim
'90% of Aravalli region...': Govt dismisses 'relaxation' claim

The Centre has rejected claims that the new definition of the Aravalli range will allow large-scale mining, asserting that 90 per cent of the region will remain protected and citing a Supreme Court-ordered freeze on new mining leases.

BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn
BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn

The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) conceded defeat in the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, accusing the election commission of 'facilitating' the victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle over CM post
'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle over CM post

Kharge further said the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law
G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which aims to replace MGNREGA and guarantee 125 days of wage employment per rural household.

PFI was sending cadres to Syria for training from ISIS: NIA
PFI was sending cadres to Syria for training from ISIS: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told a Delhi court that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was attempting to acquire arms from neighboring countries and provide weapons training to its members. The NIA also alleges links to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO