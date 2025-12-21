Meat trader attacked on suspicion of selling beef in Aligarh

20:29

A meat trader in Aligarh was allegedly attacked by 10 people over suspicion of selling beef, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused, Anshu Pandit, was arrested near the ISKCON temple in Harduaganj on Sunday, while efforts are on to nab others, they said.

The meat trader and complainant, Mohammad Shareef Qureshi, was on his way to shop on Saturday when the accused, on two motorcycles and an SUV, surrounded him and allegedly assaulted him with bricks, the police said.

Qureshi, in his complaint, claimed that he is an authorised buffalo meat supplier to an export unit, and said that he showed valid shipment documents to the attackers, but they snatched and tore them, threatening to kill him if he did not stop his meat trade.

The police have booked 10 persons, including Pandit, Naveen Choudhary and Sumit Thakur, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Circle Officer Rajiv Dwivedi said.

Congress leader Salman Imtiaz demanded that the accused be booked under provisions related to attempted mob lynching to act as a deterrent, and alleged that attacks on meat traders have become frequent in the district.

Multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest all those involved in the violence, the CO said. -- PTI