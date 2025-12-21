MNS alliance announcement 'soon', convincing...: Raut

20:21

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said alliance talks with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS had reached the final stage and an official announcement would be made in two to three days.





Speaking to reporters amid counting of votes in the local body polls, Raut also said the Congress, an ally of the Shiv Sena-UBT in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had "reservations" over the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

"This (the talks which took place on Sunday), we believe, is the last meeting. In two-three days there will be an official announcement," he said with regards to an alliance with the MNS for municipal corporation polls.





Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will take place on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day.Efforts are on to take the Congress onboard for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Raut said.





"The Congress has expressed its reservation over Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). We tried to convince the Congress that to defeat the BJP, it is necessary to come together. However, efforts are on to convince them," Raut said.





"There is no bad blood among us (with Congress) despite not having an alliance in Mumbai," he added.





Speaking in Mumbai on Saturday, All India Congress Committee general secretary and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala had said there was a strong demand from party workers to contest the BMC polls independently.





"We will fight the polls on issues of common Mumbaikars like pollution, healthcare, and corruption. Mumbaikars should give us a chance to serve them well. The Congress is firm on contesting polls independently to protect the secular fabric of the metropolis," Chennithala had said. -- PTI