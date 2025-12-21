HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MNS alliance announcement 'soon', convincing...: Raut

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
20:21
image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said alliance talks with the Raj Thackeray-led MNS had reached the final stage and an official announcement would be made in two to three days.

Speaking to reporters amid counting of votes in the local body polls, Raut also said the Congress, an ally of the Shiv Sena-UBT in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had "reservations" over the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.
  
"This (the talks which took place on Sunday), we believe, is the last meeting. In two-three days there will be an official announcement," he said with regards to an alliance with the MNS for municipal corporation polls.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, will take place on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day.Efforts are on to take the Congress onboard for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Raut said.

"The Congress has expressed its reservation over Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). We tried to convince the Congress that to defeat the BJP, it is necessary to come together. However, efforts are on to convince them," Raut said.

"There is no bad blood among us (with Congress) despite not having an alliance in Mumbai," he added.

Speaking in Mumbai on Saturday, All India Congress Committee general secretary and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala had said there was a strong demand from party workers to contest the BMC polls independently.

"We will fight the polls on issues of common Mumbaikars like pollution, healthcare, and corruption. Mumbaikars should give us a chance to serve them well. The Congress is firm on contesting polls independently to protect the secular fabric of the metropolis," Chennithala had said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

'90% of Aravalli region...': Govt dismisses 'relaxation' claim
'90% of Aravalli region...': Govt dismisses 'relaxation' claim

The Centre has rejected claims that the new definition of the Aravalli range will allow large-scale mining, asserting that 90 per cent of the region will remain protected and citing a Supreme Court-ordered freeze on new mining leases.

BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn
BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn

The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) conceded defeat in the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, accusing the election commission of 'facilitating' the victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle over CM post
'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle over CM post

Kharge further said the local leaders should take ownership of the internal disputes rather than blaming the high command.

G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law
G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which aims to replace MGNREGA and guarantee 125 days of wage employment per rural household.

PFI was sending cadres to Syria for training from ISIS: NIA
PFI was sending cadres to Syria for training from ISIS: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told a Delhi court that the Popular Front of India (PFI) was attempting to acquire arms from neighboring countries and provide weapons training to its members. The NIA also alleges links to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO