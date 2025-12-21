Rane vs Rane: Shine's Sena defeats BJP candidate

20:09

The BJP lost the one-upmanship game in the Kankavli municipal council to the Shiv Sena, with the candidate backed by Sena's Nilesh Rane defeating his challenger, who was supported by his brother and state minister Nitesh Rane on their home turf.





Nilesh described the poll outcome as a mix of emotions swinging between happiness and sadness.





After the tie-up talks between the Shiv Sena and BJP became unstuck, Nilesh had supported the city-level alliance.





"There is happiness on one side and sadness on the other. Our alliance will remain the same, and so will the family. BJP is our family. Even if the BJP has lost, it is upsetting. I am not the one who celebrates anyone's defeat.





They (the BJP) are my family," Nilesh said.





The run-up to local body polls in Sindhudurg district was marked by political posturing between the two allies, with Nilesh accusing the BJP of using money power. -- PTI