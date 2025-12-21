HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rane vs Rane: Shine's Sena defeats BJP candidate

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
20:09
image
The BJP lost the one-upmanship game in the Kankavli municipal council to the Shiv Sena, with the candidate backed by Sena's Nilesh Rane defeating his challenger, who was supported by his brother and state minister Nitesh Rane on their home turf. 

Nilesh described the poll outcome as a mix of emotions swinging between happiness and sadness. 

After the tie-up talks between the Shiv Sena and BJP became unstuck, Nilesh had supported the city-level alliance.

"There is happiness on one side and sadness on the other. Our alliance will remain the same, and so will the family. BJP is our family. Even if the BJP has lost, it is upsetting. I am not the one who celebrates anyone's defeat.

They (the BJP) are my family," Nilesh said.

The run-up to local body polls in Sindhudurg district was marked by political posturing between the two allies, with Nilesh accusing the BJP of using money power. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle
LIVE! 'Confusion at...': Kharge on K'taka power tussle

BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn
BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn

The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) conceded defeat in the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, accusing the election commission of 'facilitating' the victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law
G RAM G bill gets President's assent, now becomes law

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which aims to replace MGNREGA and guarantee 125 days of wage employment per rural household.

'Misleading propaganda': India on B'desh embassy protest
'Misleading propaganda': India on B'desh embassy protest

India has dismissed media reports in Bangladesh that a demonstration outside Bangladesh's mission in New Delhi against the killing of a Hindu man in that country attempted to create a security situation.

India suspends visa centre in B'desh's Chittagong amid tension
India suspends visa centre in B'desh's Chittagong amid tension

India has suspended visa operations at its application center in Chittagong, Bangladesh, following heightened tensions and protests after the death of a student leader.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO