Student records video before hanging himself, it says...

According to officials, the student died by hanging himself after recording a video claiming that his seniors were torturing him and demanding money. A police official said, "We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. More details will be provided later."





Earlier, on September 11, the Delhi High Court raised grave concern over the rising number of student suicides in higher education institutions, emphasising the urgent need for a robust and responsive anti-ragging system. This came as the Court disposed of two petitions filed by the Aman Satya Kachroo Trust, which had challenged the University Grants Commission's (UGC) decision to award the National Ragging Prevention Programme contract to the Centre for Youth (C4Y) Society.





A Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal observed that student suicides are becoming alarmingly frequent and called for immediate action. "A proper, functional, and effective Anti-Ragging Helpline is certainly an immediate and utmost necessity. This can brook no delay lest we lose more young lives to this scourge," the judges stated. -- PTI

