HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt will implement HC order on Maratha stir: Fadnavis

Mon, 01 September 2025
Share:
17:48
image
The administration will implement the Bombay high court directives on Manoj Jarange-led Maratha quota protest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday. 

This assurance comes shortly after the HC noted that Jarange and his supporters have prima facie violated the conditions. 

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad stated that since the protesters do not have valid permission to continue the stir, it expects the state government to follow the due procedure laid down in law by initiating appropriate steps. 

The government shall also ensure that no more protesters, as claimed by Jarange, shall enter the city henceforth, it said. 

"The government will implement the high court directives," Fadnavis told reporters in Pune and rejected the charge that law and order had collapsed. 

"There have been sporadic incidents (related to Maratha demonstrations) which have been cleared by police within minutes," he said. 

On resolving the protest, Fadnavis further said that discussions can't take place on the mic, and "we should know whom to hold talks with. We are not adamant." 

He also said that legal options were discussed in a meeting held this morning. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets
HC asks Jarange, supporters to vacate city streets

The Bombay high court on Monday said the entire city has been brought to a standstill due to the ongoing Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange, and the protest has not been peaceful and violated all conditions.

LIVE! Govt will implement HC order on Maratha stir: Fadnavis
LIVE! Govt will implement HC order on Maratha stir: Fadnavis

Was Dravid 'kicked out' by Rajasthan Royals?
Was Dravid 'kicked out' by Rajasthan Royals?

Rahul Dravid's sudden exit from Rajasthan Royals has raised eyebrows across the cricketing world..

Rahul warns BJP: 'Hydrogen bomb' on 'vote chori' coming
Rahul warns BJP: 'Hydrogen bomb' on 'vote chori' coming

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will soon come out with a 'hydrogen bomb' of revelations about 'vote chori' and after that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to show his face to the country.

Will Barkya In Beed Get Maratha Quotas?
Will Barkya In Beed Get Maratha Quotas?

'Life in India is better only for those who have reservations.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV