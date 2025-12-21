BJP pushing 'one nation, one businessman' agenda: Akhilesh

14:59

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP-led government of working towards a "one nation, one businessman" agenda, alleging that it was systematically promoting monopolies in the country's economic and political life.

In a post on X, Yadav claimed that the BJP wanted to concentrate businesses in the hands of a few industrialists to ensure ease of political funding.

"Moving towards 'one nation, one businessman' is the BJP government's secret agenda," he said.

"Under the principle of 'one business, one source of donation', BJP leaders want to bring every sector of the country's economy into the hands of a select few so that they do not have to go to different places for funds," Yadav alleged.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further accused the ruling party of prioritising its "greed for money" and placing "obedient puppets" in the government and party organisation to meet political and financial objectives.

Yadav warned that monopolistic tendencies were dangerous for any country, irrespective of whether they emerged in the political, economic or social spheres.

"For any nation, monopoly in any field proves fatal, be it politics, the economy or social dominance," he said.

Alleging that the BJP government was attempting to dismantle other industrial houses to transfer economic control to a handful of favoured groups, Yadav said such efforts would lead to "serious and dangerous consequences".

"The next step will be uncontrolled profiteering, rising inflation and ultimately massive corruption," he claimed. -- PTI