Follow Rediff on:      
9 killed in mass shooting at tavern in South Africa

Sun, 21 December 2025
14:40
Representative image
Representative image
At least nine people were killed and 10 others injured in a deadly shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal township, west of Johannesburg, South African police said on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported. 
 
The attack took place around 1 am (local time) when a group of armed assailants arrived at the tavern in two vehicles and opened fire on patrons gathered inside. Police officials said that approximately 12 suspects were involved in the attack and fled the scene immediately after carrying out the shooting.
 
In an official statement, the police said that several victims were also shot outside the tavern as the attackers escaped from the area. "Some victims were randomly shot in the streets by unknown gunmen," the police said, adding that the attackers fired indiscriminately.
 
 Emergency services rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals, where several remain in serious condition. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
 
A large-scale manhunt has been launched to track down the suspects. Police teams have been deployed across the area, and forensic experts are examining the crime scene for evidence.
 
The shooting occurred in Bekkersdal, a township located about 40 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg and close to major gold-mining areas. The region has witnessed repeated incidents of violent crime, raising concerns over public safety.
 
Police said investigations are ongoing and urged anyone with information related to the attack to come forward. Authorities have not yet disclosed a possible motive behind the shooting, Al Jazeera reported. 
 
South Africa continues to struggle with high levels of gun violence, with mass shootings at public places such as taverns becoming an increasing concern for law enforcement agencies across the country. -- ANI

