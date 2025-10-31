Cyclone Montha causes Rs 5,200 cr damage in Andhra

15:26

An aerial view of Amaravati





Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had said the state had suffered losses amounting to at least Rs 5,265 crore. Kumar said the Energy Department had mobilised staff two days in advance to ensure a rapid response during the cyclone.





"Andhra Pradesh suffered significant damage to its power infrastructure during Cyclone Montha, with thousands of poles and transformers affected across coastal districts," the minister said in a press release. He said the department prioritised public safety and ensured uninterrupted power restoration across affected regions. Nearly 1,500 personnel were deployed on the ground, enabling electricity restoration within 24 hours despite extensive network damage caused by the storm, he said.





Kumar added that power supply to feeders linked to agriculture and aquaculture would be fully restored within 48 hours, noting that shutdowns were implemented only in areas experiencing strong winds.





Further, the minister said YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, who "once rolled out the red carpet during disaster inspections", had "no moral right to speak" about cyclones now. "Reddy might be upset that there was no large-scale loss of life due to Cyclone 'Montha', thanks to the state's effective preparedness and coordination among departments," Kumar added. PTI

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar on Friday said that nearly 13,000 electric poles, 3,000 km of conductor lines, and 3,000 transformers were damaged in the recent severe cyclonic storm 'Montha'.