US lawmaker urges Pentagon to reconsider beard-shaving policy for Sikhs

In a recent letter addressed to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Congressman Thomas R Suozzi underscored that Sikhs have fought alongside American troops for generations, including in both World War I and World War II.





"For Sikhs, serving one's nation is a sacred duty, an embodiment of the Sant-Sipahi (saint-soldier) ideal that blends faith and service. The Sikh religion requires adherents to maintain uncut hair and beards as a symbol of devotion and equality before God," the US representative for New York's 3rd congressional district said.





Suozzi acknowledged the importance of military professionalism and uniform standards but underlined that faith-based or medical accommodations should not be overlooked. He said some of his Sikh, Muslim, and African American constituents fear that a beard ban, if implemented without religious, cultural, or medical exemptions, could inadvertently prevent them from serving their country in uniform.





In his address to American general and flag officers last month, Hegseth had said, "We're going to cut our hair, shave our beards, and adhere to standards... The era of unprofessional appearance is over. No more beardos. Suozzi said these remarks have raised questions among otherwise "highly motivated" Americans whose faith or medical conditions require the maintenance of facial hair.





"I believe it is entirely possible to uphold the highest standards while also preserving reasonable, case-by-case accommodations -- ensuring that those willing to serve can do so without compromising their deeply held beliefs," he said. The Congressman noted that for many Muslim men, maintaining a beard is a Sunnah Mu'akkadah, a deeply recommended religious practice symbolising modesty and devotion to God. For many African Americans, he said, hair is deeply tied to cultural identity and heritage.





"Additionally, shaving can pose serious medical challenges due to natural hair texture, often causing pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB) -- a chronic and painful skin condition disproportionately affecting Black service members, who represent nearly one-fifth of all enlisted personnel," Suozzi said. He argued that existing legal protections, such as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA), already allow for such a balance. -- PTI

