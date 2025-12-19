HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; pollution debate junked

Fri, 19 December 2025
Share:
11:37
image
Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, drawing curtains on the 19-day-long Winter Session of Parliament.
 
During the brief session with 15 sittings, key Bills were passed, including the one to open up the civil nuclear sector for private companies.

Another Bill to replace the MNREGA with a new law -- the VB-G RAM G Bill -- assuring 125 days of guaranteed jobs for rural India was passed amid opposition protests on Thursday, including tearing of papers.

The House also took up two debates -- on 150 years of Vande Matram and election reforms -- which witnessed a politically charged atmosphere.

A Bill to set up a higher education regulator was referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.

Another Bill on the market securities code was introduced and referred to a department-related standing committee for further examination. 

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla adjourned Lok Sabha sine die (for an indefinite period). 

The House saw productivity of 111 per cent during the session, Birla said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; pollution debate junked
LIVE! Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; pollution debate junked

Bangladesh tense after unrest over uprising leader's death
Bangladesh tense after unrest over uprising leader's death

Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising in Bangladesh, died after being shot, sparking protests and political unrest. The interim government has promised action, while demonstrators have targeted media outlets and blamed India.

Cash-for-query: Relief for Mahua as HC overturns Lokpal order
Cash-for-query: Relief for Mahua as HC overturns Lokpal order

A bench of justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, while pronouncing the order in Moitra's plea, said "The order is set aside. We have requested the Lokpal to accord consideration for grant of sanction under Section 20...

No foul play in Zubeen Garg death so far: Singapore police
No foul play in Zubeen Garg death so far: Singapore police

Singapore police are investigating the death of singer Zubeen Garg, who died in September. They currently suspect no foul play and are awaiting a Coroner's Inquiry in 2026. A separate investigation in India has charged four people with...

Parl clears 'G Ram G' bill; Oppn stages overnight protest
Parl clears 'G Ram G' bill; Oppn stages overnight protest

"This is an insult to India's poor, it is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi, it is an insult to Rabindranath Tagore. With just five hours' notice, this bill was given to us. We were not allowed a proper debate," Ghose said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO