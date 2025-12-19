Iltija Mufti files FIR against Nitish over 'naqab' row

15:03

PDP leader Iltija Mufti on Friday lodged a police complaint seeking the registration of an FIR against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for recently pulling off the veil from a woman doctor's face.

However, there was no word from the police on whether an FIR has been registered against the JD-U chief.





"I'm writing to bring to your attention a vile incident which has caused immense distress and hurt among Muslims, especially women. A few days ago, we watched with shock, horror and worry as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled down the naqab' of a young Muslim doctor in full public glare at a government function," Mufti said in her complaint to the Kothibagh SHO.





She added that what made "matters worse was the unsettling reaction of the people around, including the deputy chief minister, who chuckled and watched with glee".





"The forceful stripping of her 'naqab' wasn't just a brutal assault on a Muslim lady but on the autonomy, identity and dignity of every Indian woman," Mufti alleged.





The incident, a video clip of which has been circulated widely, sparking a major political row, took place on Monday at the chief minister's secretariat in Patna where Ayush doctors gathered to receive their letters of appointment.





When the woman came up for her letter, Kumar saw her 'naqab', said "what is this" and then removed the veil, prompting the opposition parties to demand an unconditional apology from the chief minister.





Mufti said it was more concerning that the incident took place amid the "deliberate othering and political and economic disempowerment of Muslims all across India".





The complaint said in the days following the "shameful" incident, "we have witnessed with abject horror videos of miscreants pulling off the naqabs of Muslim women across India".





"Perhaps a chief minister engaging in this vulgar act of indecency has now emboldened such lumpen elements, giving them carte blanche (complete freedom) to humiliate and attack Muslim women," the PDP leader alleged in her complaint.





Mufti also said that as a young Muslim woman, she is deeply worried that so far, no concrete action has been taken in the matter to serve both as a deterrent and precedent.





"BJP ministers and the men in power are justifying Kumar's indecency. Au contraire (on the contrary), they are condoning and celebrating it. I am sure you will agree that the rule of law must be applied uniformly and unequivocally to every Indian citizen.





"Being a chief minister doesn't exonerate an individual just because he enjoys political power and patronage," Mufti said, and urged police to immediately file an FIR against Kumar.





"We owe it to every Indian woman to protect her dignity. The choice to wear what she wants without fear, with her head held high," she added.





Speaking to reporters, Mufti said rather than apologising for what the Bihar chief minister did, the BJP ministers are "giving vulgar statements". -- PTI