Bangladesh govt condemns violence, lynching of Hindu man

14:28

The Bangladesh interim government led by Muhammad Yunus on Friday issued its first response to the ongoing unrest in the country, urging people to resist acts of mob violence.





It said it 'strongly and unequivocally' condemns all forms of violence, intimidation, arson and destruction of property, warning that such actions threaten to derail the country's democratic process.





The government urges all citizens of Bangladesh to resist all forms of mob violence which it said was committed by a few fringe elements.





"We strongly and unequivocally condemn all acts of violence, intimidation, arson, and destruction of properties," the interim government said in a statement on Friday.





Highlighting the nation's ongoing democratic transition, the statement said, "This is a critical moment in our country's history. We cannot and must not allow it to be derailed by those few who thrive on chaos and reject peace."





The government also stressed the significance of the upcoming elections and referendum, calling them 'not merely political exercises, but a solemn national commitment'.





It added, "This promise is inseparable from the dream for which Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi gave his life. Honouring his sacrifice demands restraint, responsibility, and a firm commitment to reject hatred."





Expressing support for journalists, the government said, "To the journalists of The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, and New Age: we stand with you. We are deeply sorry for the terror and violence you have endured. The nation has witnessed your courage and tolerance in the face of terror. Attacks on journalists are attacks on truth itself. We promise you full justice."





The statement also condemned a recent lynching of a Hindu man in Mymensingh, saying, "There is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared."





"At this critical hour, we call upon every citizen to honour Saheed Hadi by rejecting and resisting violence, incitement and hatred," it added. -- ANI