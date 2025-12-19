HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Corrective actions will be taken after probe report into IndiGo disruptions: Official

Fri, 19 December 2025
Share:
15:37
image
Authorities will take elaborate and corrective actions after studying the probe panel report into the recent massive flight disruptions at IndiGo, a senior official said on Friday.
   
The four-member panel constituted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to finalise its report soon.
 
In the wake of the flight disruptions earlier this month, the DGCA has cut IndiGo's winter schedule by 10 per cent.
 
IndiGo, the country's largest airline, used to operate 2,300 flights daily.
 
The senior government official said elaborate and corrective actions will be taken after studying the panel's report.
 
"We will continuously work on it," the official said, emphasising that efforts are underway to ensure such disruptions do not happen again.
 
To a query on whether the schedule adherence of other airlines is also being monitored, the official replied in the affirmative.
 
This is travel season, and also coinciding with the fog season, and airlines should be operating more flights, the official said.
 
Meanwhile, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Thursday said the airline's focus now is on three things -- resilience, root-cause analysis, and rebuilding. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iltija Mufti files FIR against Nitish over 'naqab' row
LIVE! Iltija Mufti files FIR against Nitish over 'naqab' row

Unrest in Bangladesh, Indian envoy's house attacked
Unrest in Bangladesh, Indian envoy's house attacked

Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising in Bangladesh, died after being shot, sparking protests and political unrest. The interim government has promised action, while demonstrators have targeted media outlets and blamed India.

Parliament's winter session ends without pollution debate
Parliament's winter session ends without pollution debate

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die, marking the end of the 19-day Winter Session. Key bills were passed, including one opening the civil nuclear sector to private companies and another replacing MNREGA.

Some naturalised Americans likely to lose citizenship
Some naturalised Americans likely to lose citizenship

The Trump administration is looking at plans to strip some naturalised Americans of their citizenship, the latest in a series of efforts undertaken by President Donald Trump to crack down on immigration.

Cash-for-query: Relief for Mahua as HC overturns Lokpal order
Cash-for-query: Relief for Mahua as HC overturns Lokpal order

A bench of justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, while pronouncing the order in Moitra's plea, said "The order is set aside. We have requested the Lokpal to accord consideration for grant of sanction under Section 20...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO