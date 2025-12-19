HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Putin to face online year-end Q&A session

Fri, 19 December 2025
13:48
Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Friday hold his annual year-end online session where he will answer questions from the public and media. 

The online question and answer session, which will be held at noon (2.30 pm IST), is into the 22nd year and is likely to sum up the results of 2025. Putin will also take questions from foreign media, not considered 'friendly' by Moscow, Kremlin said.

Over two weeks preceding Friday's online conference, the call centres set up specially by the Kremlin have received more than 2.49 million questions for the president.

According to the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, most of the questions concern social issues and subsidies.

All the questions have been grouped thematically and the president has been going through them late into night for a couple of days, he said.

During last year's conference, he answered questions for over four hours.  --Vinay Shukla/PTI

