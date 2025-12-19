HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Encounter breaks out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Fri, 19 December 2025
12:08
An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, a police official said.

The exchange of fire started in the morning in the forested hills of Bhairamgarh-Indravati area when a District Reserve Guard team was out on an anti-Naxalite operation following inputs about the presence of Maoist cadres in the area, he said.

Intermittent firing is underway, and further details are awaited, he added.
Three Naxalites, including a woman, collectively carrying rewards of Rs 12 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Sukma district on Thursday, police had said earlier. -- PTI

LIVE! Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; pollution debate junked
LIVE! Lok Sabha adjourned sine die; pollution debate junked

Bangladesh tense after unrest over uprising leader's death
Bangladesh tense after unrest over uprising leader's death

Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising in Bangladesh, died after being shot, sparking protests and political unrest. The interim government has promised action, while demonstrators have targeted media outlets and blamed India.

Cash-for-query: Relief for Mahua as HC overturns Lokpal order
Cash-for-query: Relief for Mahua as HC overturns Lokpal order

A bench of justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, while pronouncing the order in Moitra's plea, said "The order is set aside. We have requested the Lokpal to accord consideration for grant of sanction under Section 20...

No foul play in Zubeen Garg death so far: Singapore police
No foul play in Zubeen Garg death so far: Singapore police

Singapore police are investigating the death of singer Zubeen Garg, who died in September. They currently suspect no foul play and are awaiting a Coroner's Inquiry in 2026. A separate investigation in India has charged four people with...

Parl clears 'G Ram G' bill; Oppn stages overnight protest
Parl clears 'G Ram G' bill; Oppn stages overnight protest

"This is an insult to India's poor, it is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi, it is an insult to Rabindranath Tagore. With just five hours' notice, this bill was given to us. We were not allowed a proper debate," Ghose said.

