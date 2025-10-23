HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Govt begins process to appoint new CJI; likely name is...

Thu, 23 October 2025
Share:
17:05
CJI Gavai demits office next month
CJI Gavai demits office next month
The government on Thursday initiated the process to appoint the next chief justice of India as incumbent B R Gavai demits office on November 23, sources said. 

The letter asking Justice Gavai to name his successor is set to be delivered either this evening or on Friday, people aware of the procedure to appoint Supreme Court and high court judges told PTI. According to the memorandum of procedure, a set of documents which guide the appointment, transfer and elevation of SC and HC judges states that appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office.

The Union law minister would, "at the appropriate time", seek the recommendation of the outgoing Chief Justice of India for the appointment of his successor. Conventionally, the letter is sent a month before the incumbent CJI retires on attaining the age of 65 years. 

Justice Surya Kant is the senior-most judge after the CJI and is next in line to become the head of the Indian judiciary. Once appointed, Justice Surya Kant will become the next CJI on November 24 and hold the office for nearly 15 months till February 9, 2027. PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd ODI Updates: Rana strikes to remove Short
2nd ODI Updates: Rana strikes to remove Short

LIVE! Mom dies by suicide after drowning her 3 children
LIVE! Mom dies by suicide after drowning her 3 children

INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy
INDIA bloc names Tejashwi as CM face, Sahni as deputy

The opposition INDIA bloc has declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

Bill Gates's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi...Moment
Bill Gates's Kyunkii...Saas Bhi...Moment

The Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi appearance mark Bill Gates' second appearance on a show after his cameo in the American show The Big Bang Theory.

Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?
Virat Kohli's Wave: Was That Goodbye?

As he made that slow walk back, Kohli turned once more to the Adelaide crowd, this time perhaps for the last time. The fans rose to their feet, acknowledging a man who has given them some of modern cricket's greatest memories.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO