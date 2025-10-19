HC directs RSS to file fresh plea for route march in K'taka

15:27





The high court directed the petitioners to file a fresh petition to the district collectors along with the route of the march.





While the Bhim Army and Dalit Panthers had also sought permission to protest, the high court directed that separate time slots be allotted to both organisations, the RSS and the Bhim Army.





The hearing has been adjourned to October 24.





The court was hearing a petition seeking permission for an RSS route march in the constituency of Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge, Chittapur.





This comes amid the ongoing tussle between the Karnataka government and the RSS.





The row over the RSS sparked in Karnataka when Priyank Kharge requested a ban on RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples.





He said that permissions should not be granted for activities outside the syllabus in government schools and colleges.





He also wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging action against officials participating in RSS programmes, citing violation of Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka State Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021. -- ANI

