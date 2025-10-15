Prashant Kishor won't contest Bihar polls, he will...

10:08





In an exclusive interview with PTI, the former political strategist also said that a "tally of less than 150 seats" for Jan Suraaj will be considered a defeat.





"If Jan Suraaj Party wins the Bihar polls, it will have a nationwide impact. The compass of national politics will point in a different direction," Kishor asserted. -- PTI

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday announced that he will not contest the Bihar assembly polls, a decision, he claimed, was taken by the party for its greater good.