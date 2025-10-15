HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Prashant Kishor won't contest Bihar polls, he will...

Wed, 15 October 2025
Share:
10:08
image
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday announced that he will not contest the Bihar assembly polls, a decision, he claimed, was taken by the party for its greater good.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, the former political strategist also said that a "tally of less than 150 seats" for Jan Suraaj will be considered a defeat.

"If Jan Suraaj Party wins the Bihar polls, it will have a nationwide impact. The compass of national politics will point in a different direction," Kishor asserted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman says she was raped, robbed on train in AP
LIVE! Woman says she was raped, robbed on train in AP

'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'
'Nitish Kumar won't return as Bihar chief minister'

'A tally less than 150, even if it is 120 or 130, shall be a defeat for me'

Fresh fighting erupts between Pak forces and Afghan Taliban
Fresh fighting erupts between Pak forces and Afghan Taliban

PTV News reported that Afghan Taliban posts sustained heavy damage, with at least one tank destroyed after being hit.

Bihar's Populist Promises Clash With Fragile Economy
Bihar's Populist Promises Clash With Fragile Economy

A string of welfare schemes and promises tests the state's budget, which is already heavily dependent on central support and spends little as capital outlay.

Indian-origin US advisor held for keeping 'TOP SECRET' docs
Indian-origin US advisor held for keeping 'TOP SECRET' docs

According to the Justice Department, Tellis, 64, the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment think-tank, served as an unpaid senior adviser to the State Department and was also a contractor with the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO