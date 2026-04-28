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No plan to raise fuel prices after assembly polls: Govt

Tue, 28 April 2026
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The government has no plans to raise petrol and diesel prices, a senior official said on Tuesday, dismissing speculation of a hike after polling in West Bengal ends on April 29.

Retail petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged for a record fourth year, even as conflict in West Asia has pushed crude oil costs up more than 50 percent over the past two months. 

The widening gap between input costs and pump prices has left state-run fuel retailers incurring heavy losses -- with some estimates pegging daily loss at about Rs 2,400 crore -- fuelling speculation of an imminent price hike after politically charged assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry conclude on Wednesday.

"There is no proposal to increase petrol and diesel prices," Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said at a news briefing on the fallout of developments in West Asia.

She was responding to a question on whether retail fuel prices would be raised after polling in West Bengal concludes on Wednesday.

She dismissed speculation of an imminent price rise that had triggered panic buying in parts of states such as Andhra Pradesh.

"We have seen panic buying in some places. We are in continuous contact with state governments in all these places. All retail outlets are being monitored and supplies are being prioritised (at petrol pumps witnessing increased buying) so that stock availability is ensured and there are no dry-outs," she said.

In Andhra Pradesh, rumours of imminent price rise led to panic buying in several towns, leading to shortage and more than 400 petrol pumps running dry on Sunday, according to reports.

According to the petroleum ministry, some outlets saw demand rise by as much as 30-33 percent. -- PTI

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