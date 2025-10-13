HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Netanyahu to skip Gaza Summit due to 'time constraints'

Mon, 13 October 2025
17:03
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday stated that he wouldn't be travelling to Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh to attend the Gaza Peace Summit with global leaders, citing "time constraints" ahead of the start of the Shemini Atzeret-Simchat Torah holiday, which begins tonight.

According to The Times of Israel, following reports that Netanyahu had accepted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's invitation to join the summit, his office announced that he would not be making the trip. Netanyahu was with US President Donald Trump in the Knesset Chamber when he spoke to the Egyptian President.

In a post on X, the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel stated that Trump also invited Netanyahu for the summit, but he stated that he "will be unable to attend due to time constraints ahead of the start of the holiday."

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited by US President Donald Trump to attend today's conference in Egypt. The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for the invitation but said he will be unable to attend due to time constraints ahead of the start of the holiday," the post read. As per the Times of Israel, Israeli leaders traditionally refrain from travelling on Jewish holidays and the Sabbath, unless there are exceptional circumstances. -- ANI

