Massive fire erupts at several auto parts shops in Mumbai's Kurla area

Mon, 13 October 2025
A major fire broke out in several automobile spare parts and scrap material shops in Mumbai's Kurla area in the early hours of Monday, officials said. 
No casualty was reported so far, they said.
 
The blaze was reported at 2.42 am in 15 to 20 shops located near a gurdwara on CST Road in Kurla (West), the officials said.

The fire was confined to stocks of automobile spare parts, electric wiring and installations, tyres, and scrap material, an official said.
 
At least four fire engines, 10 jumbo water tankers and several other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot, the officials said, adding that firefighting operations were underway. -- PTI

