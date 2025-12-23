HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Mumbai civic polls: Nirupam seeks 90-100 seats for Sena

Wed, 24 December 2025
Share:
00:13
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday said his party should get 90-100 seats in the next month's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, including the wards won by the undivided Shiv Sena in the 2017 civic elections, a demand that came amid alliance talks with the BJP. 

Addressing a press conference, Nirupam also accused Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray of abandoning the ideals of party founder Bal Thackeray by "joining hands with the Congress and jihadi Muslims". 

This is not acceptable to Marathi manoos, Nirupam claimed. By all circumstances, Mumbai will have a Mahayuti mayor and "certainly a Mamu or Khan will not be the one", he said. 

Any attempt to do so will be thwarted, Nirupam further said. 

"The Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha criteria should be applied to the BMC polls," the former MP said. 

He said during the Vidhan Sabha polls, seats won by the undivided Shiv Sena were allotted to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. 

"We expect that the same formula should be applied in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls," Nirupam said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai civic polls: Nirupam seeks 90-100 seats for Sena
LIVE! Mumbai civic polls: Nirupam seeks 90-100 seats for Sena

2 killed, 38 cops among 45 hurt in Assam's Karbi Anglong
2 killed, 38 cops among 45 hurt in Assam's Karbi Anglong

The body of a 25-year-old specially abled youth, Suresh Dey, was recovered from a building that was set ablaze by the agitators while another person, identified as Athik Timung, was killed during the clash, a police officer said.

Uddhav Sena, MNS to declare tie-up for BMC polls tomorrow
Uddhav Sena, MNS to declare tie-up for BMC polls tomorrow

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are expected to announce an alliance for the upcoming Mumbai civic elections. The announcement is expected to be made at a press conference on Wednesday.

AIADMK, BJP begin preliminary talks for 2026 TN polls
AIADMK, BJP begin preliminary talks for 2026 TN polls

NDA constituents AIADMK and BJP have started preliminary discussions for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Key leaders from both parties met to discuss strategies to defeat the DMK government and strengthen their alliance.

When will you return? HC asks Mallya on fugitive tag pleas
When will you return? HC asks Mallya on fugitive tag pleas

The HC posed the question to the 70-year-old liquor baron, wanted in India to face trial on fraud and money laundering charges, on his return home while hearing his twin pleas.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO