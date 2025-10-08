HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Spilt petrol, lit beedi, tossed matchstick. Then...

Wed, 08 October 2025
16:22
Representational image
Representational image
Six persons suffered burns when a man inadvertently threw a matchstick onto spilled petrol after lighting a beedi in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Wednesday, officials said. Some of the injured persons have been admitted to the District Civil Hospital, while the others are receiving care at a private medical facility, they said.

The accident occurred in the Satpur area of the city around noon, they said. According to a police official, a few workers had been engaged to cut a tree near the Mutton Market, Mahadevwadi. The labourers had brought petrol in a can to operate a tree-cutting machine, he said. However, an unidentified car hit the container, spilling the highly flammable fuel. Just then, an elderly man sitting nearby lit a beedi and absentmindedly tossed the matchstick, the official said. 

The ignited matchstick triggered a ball of fire, injuring six persons. After being alerted, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire, the official said. A case has been registered at the Satpur police station and a probe is underway, he said. PTI

