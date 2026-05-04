Kerala Assembly polls: Counting of votes commences

08:17

Counting of votes polled in the April 9 Assembly elections in Kerala commenced at 8 am on Monday at 140 centres spread across 43 locations in the state.



It brings to an end the intense and high-stakes contest among the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.



The strongrooms, where the electronic voting machines were stored, were opened at around 6.30am in the presence of Election Commission observers, security personnel, and representatives of candidates.



The counting commenced with the tallying of the postal ballots which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled.



A broad picture of the election outcome is expected by the afternoon.



The results are crucial for all three fronts as they seek to strengthen their position in the state's evolving political landscape.



Kerala has a total of 2,71,42,952 voters, of whom 79.63 per cent cast their votes across 140 Assembly constituencies on April 9.



By including the postal ballots received till May 1, the turnout has tentatively risen to 79.70 per cent, Kerala CEO Rathan U Kelkar said on Sunday.



The chief electoral officer (CEO) had said that 53,984 postal ballots had been issued to service voters, of which 20,028 had been received as of May 1.



A total of 883 candidates contested the election for 140 seats in the state. -- ANI