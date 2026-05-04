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Mamata's bete noire Suvendu leading from both seats

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Early trends from television channels indicated that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was leading in the high-profile Bhabanipur Assembly constituency as counting of votes was underway on Monday.

The Election Commission is yet to release any figures.

Officials said counting of postal ballots is currently underway, with EVM counting to follow.

According to initial trends aired by India Today and Republic Bangla, Adhikari was ahead of his nearest rival Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the constituency, which has been a prestige battleground in the state election.

The Bhabanipur seat has traditionally been a stronghold of the TMC and is closely associated with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Trends are expected to fluctuate as more rounds of counting are completed.

According to the trends from the TV channels, Adhikari was also leading in the Nandigram seat. -- PTI

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