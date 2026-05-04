Bengal polls: BJP, TMC neck and neck in early trends

08:46





Leads: TMC: 63, BJP: 58









Image: AUJP founder, and candidate from the Rejinagar Assembly constituency Humayun Kabir says, "We can wait for 2-3 hours, and everything will be clear after that. We will get to know the trends very soon. Counting agents have reached the counting centre. I also went there. Everything is fine..."

Early trends from multiple television channels indicated that the opposition BJP was holding a slight edge over the ruling Trinamool Congress as counting of votes for the West Bengal assembly elections was underway in the state.The Election Commission is yet to release any official figures. Counting of postal ballots has begun.According to TV9 Bangla, the TMC was leading in around 69 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 65 seats.Zee 24 Ghanta showed the BJP leading in 79 seats and the TMC in 63.Figures from Republic Bangla indicated that the BJP was ahead in 38 seats, while the TMC was leading in 15.ABP Ananda showed a close contest, with the BJP leading in 54 seats and the TMC in 51.According to India Today, the TMC was leading on 40 seats and the BJP in 37.The counting of votes for the state's 293 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first in keeping with Election Commission norms. Counting of EVM votes commenced at 8.30 am, officials said.The high-stakes election is being seen as a crucial test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party's bid for a fourth consecutive term, amid a stiff challenge mounted by the BJP.The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress are also hoping to improve their tally after successive electoral setbacks.