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No victory rallies will be allowed after announcement of results in Bengal: EC

Mon, 04 May 2026
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09:27
, Bengal BJP prez Samik Bhattacharya says, 'The dreams of the BJP workers are about to come true'
, Bengal BJP prez Samik Bhattacharya says, 'The dreams of the BJP workers are about to come true'
No rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be allowed anywhere in West Bengal on Monday, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office said.

The official also said the poll panel is looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres.

"No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today," special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters.

"We are looking into the issue of agents unable to reach their centres. It will be resolved soon," he said. PTI

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