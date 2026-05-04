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Assam polls: Security tightened as counting for 126 assembly seats begins

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Security has been tightened across Assam, including areas bordering Bangladesh, as the counting of votes for 126 assembly seats is set to begin on Monday morning, officials said.

Twenty-five companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed to guard the counting centres and the strongrooms, housing the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The authorities have deployed 800 more unarmed police personnel to move the EVMs from strongrooms to the counting centres.

DGP Harmeet Singh said that the state police were not apprehending any trouble in the counting process, but the forces were prepared to tackle any untoward incident.

Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel had said that two additional CAPF companies would be kept on static duty. On the other hand, 93 companies of state armed police have already been deployed in the districts, he said.

The support of 85 Assault Groups has also been sought on the counting day to deal with any untoward incident.

Polling in the state was held on April 9, with 85.96 per cent of the over 2.50 crore electorate exercising their franchise.

Among the 722 candidates, Congress has the highest 99, followed by BJP with 90, AIUDF with 30, NDA allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 26 and Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF) with 11 nominees. PTI

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