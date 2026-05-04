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DMK surges ahead in Tamil Nadu

Mon, 04 May 2026
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Initial trends emerging from the count of postal ballots in Tamil Nadu show that the incumbent DMK regime is on course to win the polls and retain power under the leadership of Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin.

In several constituencies, the DMK was ahead, and it was closely followed by the main opposition AIADMK, according to television reports.

The fledgling TVK is ahead in several constituencies, with NTK led by Tamil nationalist Seeman yet to clearly find a place in the race to secure numbers. Actor-politician Vijay led early trends in Perambur but trailed in Tiruchirappalli East on counting day, setting up a split verdict in the two DMK-held seats he chose as the launchpad for his electoral debut. PTI

Early leads: DMK: 63, AIADMK: 13, TVK: 32

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