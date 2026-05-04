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From Alu-puri to Rasgulla food prep in full swing at BJP HQ

Mon, 04 May 2026
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As the counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry commenced on Monday morning, preparations were seen at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital, with traditional 'poories' and sweets being prepared for party workers and supporters.

Simultaneously, the counting of votes for by-elections in seven Assembly constituencies across five states is also underway today.

Speaking to ANI, Chef shared details of the extensive culinary dishes being prepared.

"We have been preparing since 4 in the morning. Food is being prepared for approximately 400 to 500 people. The breakfast menu features a wide variety of items, including sandwiches, aloo poori, poha, and jalebi. To complement the meal, fresh fruits, lassi, rabri, and traditional mishti doi have also been prepared," he said.

Regarding the lunch arrangements, the chef added, "For lunch, we have dal tadka, kadhi pakoda, parwal aloo, rice, and papad."

To sweeten the occasion, the dessert menu specifically includes Bengali Rasogulla and Jalebis, which is being prepared to serve the expected gathering of 400-500 people throughout the day. -- ANI

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