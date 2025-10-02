Pahalgam attack showed who India's friends are: Bhagwat

10:25

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the positions taken by various countries after the Pahalgam terror attack showed the nature and extent of their friendship with India.





He was speaking at the RSS's annual Vijayadashmi rally, which also marked the centenary of the organisation. The RSS was founded on Dussehra (September 27) in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, a physician from Maharashtra.





"Even though we maintain friendly relations with other countries, and we will continue to do so, when it comes to our security, we need to be more careful, more watchful and stronger. After the Pahalgam attack, the positions taken by various countries also revealed which of them are our friends, and to what extent," Bhagwat said.





He said terrorists crossed the border and killed 26 Indians after checking their religion in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which drew a fitting response from the country, referring to Operation Sindoor.





"This caused immense pain and anger in the country. Our government made complete preparations and gave a firm rebuttal. In the aftermath, the leadership's resolve, the valour of our armed forces and the unity of society were evident," he said.





He said extremist elements had faced action from the government, while society too distanced itself after recognising their "hollowness". "They will be controlled. A major hurdle has now been removed in that area," the RSS chief said.





He also said that the lack of schemes ensuring justice, development, goodwill, sensitivity and strength often leads to the rise of extremist forces.





"People who are annoyed by the system's lethargy tend to seek support from such extremist elements. To prevent this, the state and society must work together through initiatives that give people faith in the system," Bhagwat said.





Former president Ram Nath Kovind was present as the chief guest at the event. -- PTI