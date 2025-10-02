HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi speaks to Kharge, wishes him speedy recovery

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
11:46
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and wished him a speedy recovery on Thursday, a day after the Congress president underwent a procedure for pacemaker implant. 

Kharge, 83, was admitted to M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday and underwent the procedure the next day. 

Priyank Kharge said that his father's condition is stable and he is doing well. 

In a post on X, Modi said, "Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Praying for his continued well-being and long life," the prime minister said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: WI 90 for 5 at Lunch on Day 1
1st Test Updates: WI 90 for 5 at Lunch on Day 1

LIVE! Gandhi described RSS as 'communal body', says Cong
LIVE! Gandhi described RSS as 'communal body', says Cong

Whenever foreign ideologies came to India...: RSS chief
Whenever foreign ideologies came to India...: RSS chief

He said terrorists crossed the border and killed 26 Indians after checking their religion in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, which drew a fitting response from the country, referring to Operation Sindoor.

Gangsters tasked to kill comic Munawar Faruqui arrested
Gangsters tasked to kill comic Munawar Faruqui arrested

Two members of a gang allegedly tasked with eliminating stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui were arrested after a gunfight in New Delhi. The suspects were taking instructions from foreign-based gangsters and had conducted reconnaissance in...

When Indian Soldiers Went Through Hell
When Indian Soldiers Went Through Hell

Can Imperial Japan be forgiven for what it did to Indian soldiers it was supposed to protect as PoWs?

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV