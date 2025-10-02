Legendary Freedom Fighter G G Parikh Passes Away On Gandhi Jayanti

08:29

From Tushar Gandhi & Feroze Mithiborwala at Sevagram Ashram, Wardha:





'It is with great sorrow that we inform you that Dr. G G Parikh passed away this morning, around 5.45 am.





We have lost a great soul this day, the "Saint of the Socialists" has left us on the very day, 2 October of the Jayanti of the Mahatma whom he venerated, whose values imbibed and strived to live by. Dr. G G, as we all lovingly called him had just passed the milestone of a 100 years last December 2024.





In G G's life, we have all drawn inspiration, knowledge & wisdom from the time we shared with him. Towards the end I would always seek his blessing, seek his aashirwad, touch his feet....









We are shaken, sorrowful, but yet draw strength from Dr. G G's plentiful courage and the path of struggle that he taught us.





He was among the last of the generation of the freedom fighters and his legacy will live on in his work, in his speeches and writings and in his spirit which will continue to guide us in these difficult times for our nation and the world.





In a way, I think, Dr. G G chose to leave us on the day of his own choosing, a rare happening indeed.





Dr. G G lived the way he chose to, and left us on the 2nd of October, Gandhi Jayanti, the day of his hero.....





There is a message here for all of us......





Our country has lost a Bharat Ratna today....





An age has passed us by....





With lots of love and deep respect to our beloved G. G.





G G, you will live in our hearts forever.... '



