Dhaka University's Bangabandhu Hall renamed Osman Hadi Hall

Sun, 21 December 2025
16:05
A man holds a placard that reads We all will be Hadi, we will keep fighting as tens of thousands of people join the funeral prayer for Sharif Osman Hadi, a student leader, who died after being shot in the head, at the Parliament building area of Manik Mia Avenue, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on December 20, 2025. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at the Dhaka University has been renamed in memory of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent youth leader who was part of the July Uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government in Bangladesh last year, local media said Sunday.
 
Hadi died on Thursday, six days after he was shot in the head in the capital.
The hall union, a students' body, erased the nameplate at the main gate and replaced it with a new one, 'Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi Hall' on Saturday, the Dhaka Tribune said.

He was shot in the head on December 12 by masked gunmen at an election campaign in central Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. He died while undergoing treatment in Singapore on Thursday.

His death triggered attacks and vandalism across Bangladesh.

Also, several students are painting over the graffiti mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that was on the hall's main building. -- PTI

