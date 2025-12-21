HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Coal block case petitioner lawyer ML Sharma passes away

Sun, 21 December 2025
Share:
15:34
image
Advocate Manohar Lal Sharma, who filed many public interest litigations, including the coal block allocation scam case, has passed away.
 
Sharma, 69, passed away on December 19 after suffering from a kidney ailment, a family source said.

In a landmark judgment, the top court in 2014 declared coal allocation between 1993 and 2009 illegal, arbitrary, non-transparent and devoid of any procedure.

Sharma filed many PILs, including the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, probe in the Pegasus spyware issue and the Rafale case.

He also defended an accused in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case in Delhi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP-led Mahayuti leads in Maha local body polls
LIVE! BJP-led Mahayuti leads in Maha local body polls

India suspends visa centre in B'desh's Chittagong amid tension
India suspends visa centre in B'desh's Chittagong amid tension

India has suspended visa operations at its application center in Chittagong, Bangladesh, following heightened tensions and protests after the death of a student leader.

Railways announces fare hike from Dec 26. Check fare details
Railways announces fare hike from Dec 26. Check fare details

"There is no increase in the monthly season tickets of suburban trains and up to 215 km travel in ordinary class of other trains," officials said adding that the increase in fare will fetch 600 crores to the Railways till March 31, 2026.

9 killed, 10 injured in mass shooting at South Africa tavern
9 killed, 10 injured in mass shooting at South Africa tavern

The attack took place around 1 am (local time) when a group of armed assailants arrived at the tavern in two vehicles and opened fire on patrons gathered inside. Police officials said that approximately 12 suspects were involved in the...

Uunderstand RSS through BJP lens a huge mistake: Bhagwat
Uunderstand RSS through BJP lens a huge mistake: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that misconceptions about the organization exist due to misleading campaigns, emphasizing the RSS's work for the betterment of Hindu society and its aim to prepare the society for India to become 'Vishwaguru'.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO