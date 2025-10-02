Gandhi described RSS as 'communal body', says Cong

11:23

On the RSS' 100th anniversary, the Congress on Thursday cited excerpts from a book to claim that Mahatma Gandhi described the Sangh as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".





In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Pyarelal was one of Gandhi's closest aides, being part of his personal staff for almost three decades, and became his secretary after the death of Mahadev Desai in 1942.





"Pyarelal's books on Mahatma Gandhi have become standard reference works. In 1956, he published the first volume of his book 'Mahatma Gandhi: The Last Phase'... brought out by Navajivan Publishing House, Ahmedabad. It carried a long introduction by the President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad, as well as an endorsement by the Vice President Dr. S. Radhakrishnan," Ramesh said.





The second volume appeared two years later, he said.





"On page 440 of the second volume, Pyarelal writes of a conversation between Mahatma Gandhi and one of his colleagues in which the Father of the Nation describes the RSS as a 'communal body with a totalitarian outlook'," the Congress leader said, adding that this conversation took place on September 12, 1947.





Five months later, then Union home minister Sardar Patel banned the RSS, he said.





Ramesh also shared a screenshot of the passage from the book which states that Gandhi characterised the RSS as a "communal body with a totalitarian outlook".





After Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the RSS for its role in nation-building on Wednesday, the Congress reminded him that Patel said that the Sangh's activities created an atmosphere that led to the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.





In a post on X on Wednesday, Ramesh said, "The PM has spoken much of the RSS this morning. Is he even aware of what Sardar Patel wrote to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on July 18, 1948?"





The Congress leader shared extracts from a letter Patel wrote to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.





In the letter, Patel said, "As regards the RSS and the Hindu Mahasabha, the case relating to Gandhi ji's murder is sub-judice and I should not like to say anything about the participation of the two organisations, but our reports do confirm that, as a result of the activities of these two bodies, particularly the former, an atmosphere was created in the country in which such a ghastly tragedy became possible...





"The activities of the RSS constituted a clear threat to the existence of the government and the State. Our reports show that those activities, despite the ban, have not died down. Indeed, as time has marched on, the RSS circles are becoming more defiant and are indulging in their subversive activities in an increasing measure..." -- PTI