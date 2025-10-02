Doors of Badrinath to close on Nov 25

17:57





The priests determined the time for closing the doors of the temple located in Chamoli district after a traditional puja on Vijayadashami.





The doors of the shrine will be closed for the winter season at 2.56 pm on Tuesday, November 25, said Dr Harish Gaur, PRO of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.





The Kedarnath Dham and Yamunotri Dham's doors will be closed on October 23, while that of Gangotri on the next day after Diwali.





Due to heavy snowfall and severe cold in winter, the doors of the 'chardham' located in the high Himalayan region are shut for devotees every year from October to November, and reopened in April-May.





The 'chardham yatra', which lasts for about six months, is considered the backbone of the state's economy. -- PTI

