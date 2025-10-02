Chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall dies at 91

Jane Goodall, the conservationist and primatologist renowned for her groundbreaking chimpanzee field research and globe-spanning environmental advocacy, has died. She was 91.





Goodall died of natural causes while in California on a speaking tour, the Jane Goodall Institute said in a social media post.





"With great sadness, the Jane Goodall Institute confirmed this morning the passing of the organizations founder, Dr. Jane Goodall, age 91 who died peacefully in her sleep while in Los Angeles, CA for her speaking tour in the United States," the statement reads.





Goodall was best known for her 60-year study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees since she first went to Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania in 1960.





"Dr. Goodall's life and work not only made an indelible mark on our understanding of chimpanzees and other species, but also of humankind and the environments we all share. She inspired curiosity, hope and compassion in countless people around the world, and paved the way for many others -- particularly young people who gave her hope for the future," it added.





The statement further said, "In 1960 Dr. Goodall established the longest running wild chimpanzee study in Gombe National Park, Tanzania which continues to this day. She pioneered and sustained the Jane Goodall Institutes community-centered conservation initiatives across the chimpanzee range for over four decades. Her legacy includes the creation of JGIs international environmental and humanitarian youth program Roots & Shoots, which is actively driving change in 75 countries and counting around the world."