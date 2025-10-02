HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cache of arms recovered in Manipur

Thu, 02 October 2025
Share:
09:38
image
Security forces found at least 10 firearms, ammunition and explosives during search operations in Churachandpur and Imphal West districts of Manipur, the police said on Thursday.

The recoveries were made on Wednesday.

An M-16 automatic rifle with magazine, two single barrel rifles, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, one Improvised Mortar locally known as pompi, two hand grenades, three 12 bore empty rounds and two wireless sets were found near Mavom and Nepali Basti in Churachandpur district.

From Khonghampat Mantri Leikai Chingkhong area in Imphal West district, one modified .303 sniper rifle with lens, one 9 mm pistol, one .32 pistol with magazine, two single barrel guns, six hand grenades of various types, five detonators, two grenades, six magazines of different types, six radio sets and more than 60 ammunition were recovered, the police said in a statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Bumrah gets in the act now
1st Test Updates: Bumrah gets in the act now

LIVE! Mob attacks police convoy in Manipur's Chandel
LIVE! Mob attacks police convoy in Manipur's Chandel

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming: Report
Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming: Report

Singapore police clarify that musician Zubeen Garg died after swimming off Singapore Island, not scuba diving. An autopsy report has been shared with the Indian High Commission, and foul play has been ruled out.

Why the RSS was banned thrice in 100 years
Why the RSS was banned thrice in 100 years

A timeline of key events that shaped the RSS' journey, including the various highs and lows, as the organization approaches its 100th anniversary.

Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room
Sex toy, porn material seized from Delhi baba's room

The Delhi Police on Wednesday took self-styled godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students of a private institute in New Delhi, to the campus for the second time and seized 'pornographic' material, a senior...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV