Cache of arms recovered in Manipur

09:38

Security forces found at least 10 firearms, ammunition and explosives during search operations in Churachandpur and Imphal West districts of Manipur, the police said on Thursday.





The recoveries were made on Wednesday.





An M-16 automatic rifle with magazine, two single barrel rifles, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, one Improvised Mortar locally known as pompi, two hand grenades, three 12 bore empty rounds and two wireless sets were found near Mavom and Nepali Basti in Churachandpur district.





From Khonghampat Mantri Leikai Chingkhong area in Imphal West district, one modified .303 sniper rifle with lens, one 9 mm pistol, one .32 pistol with magazine, two single barrel guns, six hand grenades of various types, five detonators, two grenades, six magazines of different types, six radio sets and more than 60 ammunition were recovered, the police said in a statement. -- PTI